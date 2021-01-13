 

Auction details treasury bills

Auction date January 20, 2021                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2021-04-21 15,000 89 SE0015382064

Settlement date January 22, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 20, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se




