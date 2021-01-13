 

DGAP-DD sino AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.01.2021, 16:42  |  37   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2021 / 16:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
549300FDEIW4TSLARR27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.60 EUR 11554.4 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.6000 EUR 11554.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


13.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64230  13.01.2021 



sino Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sino hat nen Thread verdient
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD sino AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.01.2021 / 16:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew wird Anteil an Replenish Nutrients Ltd. erwerben, einem führenden ...
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: SIXT erweitert Vorstand um das neue Ressort Van & Truck und beschleunigt damit seine internationale ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-Adhoc: 7C Solarparken AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht mit Gesamtemissionsvolumen von bis ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:42 Uhr
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
16:36 Uhr
DGAP-DD: sino AG english
16:36 Uhr
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG english
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG english
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG english
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
11.01.21
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:53 Uhr
2.887
Sino hat nen Thread verdient