 

Oshkosh Corporation to announce fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings January 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 16:38  |  39   |   |   

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will issue its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of January 27.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products and London. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

