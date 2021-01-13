ADM Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award for Unique Probiotic Strain

 

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group, which recognizes organizations and people bringing new ideas to life. ADM Biopolis’ groundbreaking probiotic strain, Bifidobacterium lactis (BPL1), was featured among the 2021 winning products in the Food and Beverage category.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized by the BIG Innovation Awards for our continued advancements in the field of microbiome science,” said Ian Pinner, chief strategy and innovation officer, and president of ADM’s Health & Wellness division. “Today’s consumers face unprecedented health and wellness challenges, and we are committed to delivering leading-edge microbiome research and innovation to help our customers provide science-backed metabolic health solutions in a wide range of convenient, consumer-friendly applications.”

BPL1 is a groundbreaking probiotic targeting metabolic health through body mass index (BMI) reduction with an impact on waist circumference and abdominal fat. BPL1 is a unique strain, as it’s available as a live probiotic and also as a heat-treated postbiotic that retains functional properties for waist circumference reduction and impacting abdominal fat. It is the only probiotic in the market targeting weight management that also works as a postbiotic (i.e., when heat-treated), allowing for potential application across a wide variety of food and beverage products, from sports drinks and bars to dairy products, including ice cream. This formulation flexibility capability is critical in making probiotics more easily accessible to the masses and giving functional health benefits to foods and products that are already being enjoyed by millions of people regularly.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring ADM as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

A major innovation just making its way into the industry, BPL1 is already a benchmark probiotic across leading nutrition brands and is being sold all around the globe. In addition to this recognition by the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards, BPL1 has also been recognized by other opinion leaders in the space, winning Ingredient of the Year for NutraIngredients’ Weight Management category in 2020.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release

