 

Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement
No. 1/2021

                                                                                                             13 January 2021

Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

Danske Bank A/S has today informed the Company, that Danske Bank A/S as of 12 January 2021 directly (0.43%) and indirectly (4.06%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV in aggregate holds 2,243,959 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 4.4879% of the total share capital via and directly (0.42704%) and indirectly (4.56876%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutionel and Danske Invest SICAV controls 2,497,904 voting rights corresponding to 4.9958% of the total voting rights in the Company. The voting rights at the previous notification was 5.43%.


Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel 		 
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


