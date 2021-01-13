 

VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 16:49  |  23   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is proud to announce that the Company has been ranked number 47 on the “Top Impact Companies” list of 2021 by Real Leaders, the world’s first and leading business and sustainable leadership magazine.

The Company was named as one of 150 Real Leaders Impact Award winners from around the world, along with a group of other game-changing companies including Tesla, Beyond Meat, and Patagonia. Arowana, the ultimate holding company of VivoPower’s parent company and largest shareholder, also received an award for the second straight year.

A certified B Corporation since 2018, VivoPower was awarded this honor based on the Company’s “Force for Good” score on the B Impact Assessment.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin, commented, “VivoPower is honored to accept its first Real Leaders Impact Award. The Company’s core purpose is to generate sustainable energy solutions to help both our customers and our planet. This aligns with the Real Leaders mission to find profitable solutions to the problems that 7.5 billion people have created on a small planet that also benefit humankind.”

“These top impact companies prove that businesses can thrive by being a force for good,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “They are the Real Leaders of the New Economy.”

A special ceremony will be held on January 27, 2021, to honor the winners and will feature key impact speakers, including Chairman of Beyond Meat Seth Goldman, and a musical performance from Michael Franti, world-renowned musician and activist.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the world’s first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development).

Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future.

Visit www.real-leaders.com or contact Julie@Real-Leaders.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the United States federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the purchase and timing of any future share purchases during open trading windows. Any purchases made by VivoPower’s directors or officers will be subject to compliance with applicable laws, and there is no guarantee that purchases will be made.  These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Contact

Investor Relations

shareholders@vivopower.com

VivoPower International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is proud to announce that the Company has been ranked number 47 on the “Top Impact Companies” list of 2021 by Real Leaders, the world’s first and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
TAAT Menthol is the First TAAT Variety to be Sold Out and Reordered by Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing 
30.12.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Chief Executive Officer Stock Purchase Plans
23.12.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo Light Electric Vehicles
15.12.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Gemma Godfrey to the Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?