The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

The company also announced that Chairman and CEO James Quincey and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will present at 10:40 a.m. ET Feb. 19 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results Feb. 10 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for earnings and a presentation for CAGNY at www.cocacolacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as transcripts, will be available within 24 hours after the events on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

