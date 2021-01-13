 

The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 17:00  |  29   |   |   

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results Feb. 10 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company also announced that Chairman and CEO James Quincey and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will present at 10:40 a.m. ET Feb. 19 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

The company invites investors to join a webcast for earnings and a presentation for CAGNY at www.cocacolacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as transcripts, will be available within 24 hours after the events on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Coca-Cola Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: COCA COLA shorten - und MCDONALD'S gleich dazu
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results Feb. 10 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Marktkompass: Höhenangst beim DAX, TEAMVIEWER & TWITTER | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
09.01.21
Coca-Cola oder Fresenius? Dieser Dividendenaristokrat ist jetzt attraktiver!
09.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 01/21
07.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Coca-Cola auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 55 Dollar
07.01.21
JPMORGAN stuft COCA-COLA CO auf 'Neutral'
06.01.21
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
04.01.21
3 Aktien, auf die Warren Buffett auch in 2021 setzt
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
31.12.20
Pepsi: Zwei gute Vorsätze für 2021 in einer Aktie vereint?
30.12.20
2 super Dividendenaktien, die man für immer behalten kann

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
135
COCA COLA shorten - und MCDONALD'S gleich dazu
11.11.20
19
Neuling mit 1-2 Fragen
22.10.20
474
COCA COLA - jetzt wieder auf moderatem Bewertungsniveau (WKN 850663, Kürzel KO)