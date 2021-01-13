New Vishay Intertechnology Through-Hole Inductor Packs a 420 A Saturation Current Into Compact 1500 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new through-hole inductor that delivers a 420 A saturation current for 30 % inductance reduction in a compact 1500 case size. For renewable energy, industrial, and telecom applications, the Vishay Dale IHXL-1500VZ-51 offers very low typical DCR down to 0.12 mΩ and continuous high temperature operation to +155 °C.

The shielded, composite construction of the device released today enables a compact size of 38.1 mm by 38.1 mm by 21.9 mm to support up to 150 A of continuous DC current. This allows the IHXL-1500VZ-51 to replace much larger competing solutions in high current input filters and DC/DC converters for high temperature industrial and solar and wind power applications, in addition to switching regulators, differential mode and boost power factor correction chokes, and telecom base station power supplies.

The IHXL-1500VZ-51 handles high transient current spikes without hard saturation, offering soft saturation of 20 % at 195 % of rated current. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green , the device provides high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 1500 Dimensions (mm) 38.1 x 38.1 x 21.9 Inductance (μH) 0.68 to 3.3 DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.12 to 0.40 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.13 to 0.42 Heat rating current (A) 96 to 154(¹) / 150 to 235(²) Saturation current (A) 87 to 301(³) / 124 to 420(4)

(¹) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ∆T of 40 °C after one hour

(²) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ∆T of 100 °C after one hour

(³) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(4) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHXL-1500VZ-51 are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

