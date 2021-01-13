 

VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company") is proud to announce that the Company has been ranked number 47 on the "Top Impact Companies" list of 2021 by Real Leaders, the world's first and leading business and sustainable leadership magazine.

The Company's was named as one of 150 Real Leaders Impact Award winners from around the world, along with a group of other game-changing companies including Tesla, Beyond Meat, and Patagonia. Arowana, the ultimate holding company of VivoPower's parent company and largest shareholder, also received an award for the second straight year.

A certified B Corporation since 2018, VivoPower was awarded this honor based on the Company's "Force for Good" score on the B Impact Assessment.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin, commented, "VivoPower is honored to accept its first Real Leaders Impact Award. The Company's core purpose is to generate sustainable energy solutions to help both our customers and our planet. This aligns with the Real Leaders mission to find profitable solutions to the problems that 7.5 billion people have created on a small planet that also benefit humankind."

"These top impact companies prove that businesses can thrive by being a force for good," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "They are the Real Leaders of the New Economy."

A special ceremony will be held on January 27, 2021, to honor the winners and will feature key impact speakers, including Chairman of Beyond Meat Seth Goldman, and a musical performance from Michael Franti, world-renowned musician and activist.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the world's first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development).

Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.



