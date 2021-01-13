 

Sage appoints Aziz Benmalek to drive partner channel strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 17:32  |  42   |   |   

Microsoft and Splunk alumni, Benmalek brings 20 years of cloud technology leadership to Sage

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, appoints Aziz Benmalek as Executive Vice President of the global partner organisation. This role will see him leading the Sage global partner strategy.

Benmalek brings more than 20 years’ experience in the technology sector across cloud computing, cloud market dynamics and SaaS businesses.

He joins Sage from Splunk Inc. where he was Vice President of Worldwide Indirect Sales, Partners and Business Development. He also previously spent 22 years at Microsoft in various roles, including Vice President of Worldwide Cloud and Managed Service Providers, and General Manager of Hosting and Cloud Services.

At Sage, Benmalek will be responsible for leading the strategy to support the success of Sage’s ecosystem of partners, ISVs, App Developers and Strategic Alliances to drive mutual growth. Bringing deep customer and partner knowledge, Benmalek’s remit will see him supporting Sage’s global partners in evolving their businesses toward SaaS revenue models, and further building the breadth and depth of the Sage Business Cloud portfolio with add-on cloud solutions.

He will lead on the growth of the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace, introducing this platform to additional regions, onboarding more ISVs and App Developers and connecting them with two million active Sage customers.

Lee Perkins, Chief Operating Officer, Sage comments: “As our partners and customers continue to adapt their businesses to succeed in the current climate, the need for digital transformation is rapidly accelerating. Customers are looking to our partners for cloud solutions that make it easy for them to do business. Aziz joins us with deep knowledge and experience in channel first cloud computing and a passion for customer success. Through his leadership, Sage is positioned to support our partners’ success – and that of our mutual customers – better than ever before.”

Aziz Benmalek comments: “It’s an exciting time for Sage and I am proud to be joining the business to work alongside our partners to drive our mutual success. Our focus is to create an ecosystem that is rich in new opportunities for every type of Sage partner – bringing the technology our shared customers need to help them during this difficult time for businesses around the world.” 

Media contact:  
Kirsty Bennett
+447870-983-051
Kirsty.bennett@sage.com

Additional resources: 
Like Sage on Facebook – https://en-gb.facebook.com/SageUK/
Follow Sage on Twitter – https://twitter.com/sagegroupplc?lang=en
Follow Sage News – https://www.sage.com/en-gb/news/ 

About Sage  
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.  

Notes to editors  

  • Sage works with an extensive network of partners, who contribute to our mutual growth and our ambition to enable customer success.
  • Approximately 35% of Sage’s revenue is generated from sales to partners rather than end users.
  • Sage has four partner types: Strategic Alliances; Accountants; Valued Added Resellers (VARs); and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and App Developers.
  • The Sage Business Cloud Marketplace (Sage Marketplace) is an e-commerce platform that showcases a curated selection of industry leading, native-cloud and cloud-connected apps for customers to shop, adding industry or vertical functionality to their Sage solutions.
  • The Sage Business Cloud Marketplace is currently available in the USA, Canada, UK and France. Today (January 2021), we have almost 180 independent software vendors (ISV) selling their solutions to Sage customers through the Sage Marketplace.
  • With a range of ISV connected apps for both the small and medium segments, the Sage Marketplace is key in accelerating Sage’s journey to becoming a great SaaS company.

Sage Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage appoints Aziz Benmalek to drive partner channel strategy Microsoft and Splunk alumni, Benmalek brings 20 years of cloud technology leadership to SageLONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, appoints Aziz Benmalek as Executive Vice President …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
TAAT Menthol is the First TAAT Variety to be Sold Out and Reordered by Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Focus Graphite Announces That The Company is Unaware of Any Material Change in Its Business
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Sage recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2021 and Employees’ Choice Award winner
08.01.21
Sage wins Best Feature Set and Usability awards from TrustRadius for Sage Intacct cloud financial management system
17.12.20
Cloud governance platform vendor accelerates billing time by 50% while cutting monthly close in half with Sage Intacct
16.12.20
Sage Partner Cloud Provides Flexible Path to the Cloud for Medium Businesses
16.12.20
Sage Partner Cloud Provides Flexible Path to the Cloud for Medium Businesses