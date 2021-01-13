Wels, 13 January 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: Record year 2020!

- Unit sales: 326,471 motorcycles & e-bicycles

- Revenues: EUR 1,530 million

- Employees: 4,586 / + 218 employees



With 270,407 motorcycles (previous year: 280,099) and 56,064 e-bicycles (not consolidated in the previous year: 41,993) in the financial year 2020, PIERER Mobility delivered its 10th record year in a row and generated a turnover of EUR 1,530 million (previous year: EUR 1,520 million). In Europe, sales to dealers were around 100,000 motorcycles and 56,064 e-bicycles. Around two-thirds of the motorcycles were sold to the dealer network in markets outside Europe, especially in North America, India and Australia.

In addition, the e-bicycle division with the HUSQVARNA and RAYMON brands delivered an extraordinary sales growth of more than 33%.

The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the financial year 2020 will be published on 1 February 2021.

Despite the COVID 19 crisis and the associated two-month lockdown from mid-March to mid-May, the number of employees was increased by 218 employees in the financial year 2020 due to the global demand for motorcycles and e-bicycles, bringing the total headcount to 4,586 at year-end. Another 200 additional employees are currently being sought.

Due to the successful performance in this challenging Corona year, bonuses amounting to EUR 10.5 million were paid to employees.

About the Group

The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers" (PTW). With its globally known motorcycle brands KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders, especially for premium motorcycles. In addition to powered two-wheelers equipped with combustion engines or innovative electric drives, the product portfolio also includes e-bicycles. As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers in the low-voltage range (48 volts) the group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role. The acquisition of PEXCO's e-bicycle business was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of two-wheeled electromobility. E-bicycle activities will be promoted under the brands HUSQVARNA E-Bicycles, R Raymon and GASGAS E-Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth of the e-bicycle segment and to become a major international player there. Thanks to our innovative strength, we see ourselves as the technology leader in the two-wheeler sector in Europe. The partnership with Bajaj, India's second largest motorcycle manufacturer, strengthens competitiveness in global markets.