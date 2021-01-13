 

ATSG Named One of America’s Best Small-Cap Companies of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 17:59  |  52   |   |   

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s 100 Best Small-Cap Companies of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005725/en/

The list was published in the December 4, 2020 issue of Forbes magazine and online at www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies. ATSG is ranked 71 on the list.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best small-cap companies in America,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “It is a testament to the success of our business model as well as our continued focus on providing excellent service to our customers.”

To create their list, Forbes looked for companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, positive sales growth over the past 12 months, and a share price of at least $5. They ranked them on earnings growth and sales growth data for the latest 12 months and over 5 years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return, giving more weight to the latest-12 month and 1-year data in the ranking. All data is as of November 25, 2020.

In addition to its performance during Forbes’ study period, ATSG has significantly outperformed major stock market indices on a 1, 5, and 10-year basis through calendar year 2020.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

Air Transport Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATSG Named One of America’s Best Small-Cap Companies of 2021 Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s 100 Best Small-Cap Companies of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement