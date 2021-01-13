ATSG Named One of America’s Best Small-Cap Companies of 2021

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s 100 Best Small-Cap Companies of 2021.

The list was published in the December 4, 2020 issue of Forbes magazine and online at www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies. ATSG is ranked 71 on the list.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best small-cap companies in America,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “It is a testament to the success of our business model as well as our continued focus on providing excellent service to our customers.”

To create their list, Forbes looked for companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, positive sales growth over the past 12 months, and a share price of at least $5. They ranked them on earnings growth and sales growth data for the latest 12 months and over 5 years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return, giving more weight to the latest-12 month and 1-year data in the ranking. All data is as of November 25, 2020.

In addition to its performance during Forbes’ study period, ATSG has significantly outperformed major stock market indices on a 1, 5, and 10-year basis through calendar year 2020.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

