Pierre Anjolras appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction

Xavier Huillard, VINCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has appointed Pierre Anjolras, member of VINCI’s Executive Committee, Chairman of VINCI Construction on 12 January 2021. Pierre Anjolras will continue to fulfil all his other duties within the VINCI Group, especially as Eurovia’s Chairman.

