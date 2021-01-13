 

Pierre Anjolras appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction

Rueil Malmaison, 13 January 2021

Pierre Anjolras appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction

Xavier Huillard, VINCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has appointed Pierre Anjolras, member of VINCI’s Executive Committee, Chairman of VINCI Construction on 12 January 2021. Pierre Anjolras will continue to fulfil all his other duties within the VINCI Group, especially as Eurovia’s Chairman.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


