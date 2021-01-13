 

Cegedim Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

-    12,216 shares
-    € 47,506.45

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33

As a reminder :

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

-    9,025 shares
-    € 133,591.49

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 216

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,135 shares for € 157,719.86

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,110 shares for € 192,695.80

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-    0 shares
-    € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.


