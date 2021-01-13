Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt 350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

- 12,216 shares

- € 47,506.45

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 9,025 shares

- € 133,591.49

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 216

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,135 shares for € 157,719.86

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,110 shares for € 192,695.80

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.





