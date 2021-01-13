 

Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

13 January 2021

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 13 January 2021 the company purchased 446,196 ordinary shares at a price of 82.57 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 215,071,553 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 215,071,553.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
12.01.21
Company Secretary Change
08.01.21
Publication of a supplementary prospectus
08.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
07.01.21
Offer Update
07.01.21
Dividend Declaration - Correction
04.01.21
Total voting rights
29.12.20
Net Asset Value(s)
23.12.20
Transaction in Own Shares
22.12.20
Net Asset Value(s)