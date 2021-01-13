Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

13 January 2021

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 13 January 2021 the company purchased 446,196 ordinary shares at a price of 82.57 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 215,071,553 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.