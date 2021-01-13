DFDS’ preliminary, unaudited EBITDA before special items was raised to DKK 2.73bn for 2020 by UK stockbuilding ahead of Brexit that was more extensive than expected. The outlook range was DKK 2.5-2.7bn.

The positive earnings impact of the stockbuilding was partly offset by a reversal in Q4 2020 of a fixed cost government compensation reported in Q2 2020 of DKK 50m. The application for the compensation is withdrawn in view of DFDS’ earnings recovery.

As previously announced, DFDS’ Q4 2020 report and outlook for 2021 is scheduled for release on 10 February 2021.

