 

DFDS UK stockbuilding raises 2020 EBITDA above outlook range

Company announcement no. 2/2021
 


DFDS’ preliminary, unaudited EBITDA before special items was raised to DKK 2.73bn for 2020 by UK stockbuilding ahead of Brexit that was more extensive than expected. The outlook range was DKK 2.5-2.7bn.

The positive earnings impact of the stockbuilding was partly offset by a reversal in Q4 2020 of a fixed cost government compensation reported in Q2 2020 of DKK 50m. The application for the compensation is withdrawn in view of DFDS’ earnings recovery.  

As previously announced, DFDS’ Q4 2020 report and outlook for 2021 is scheduled for release on 10 February 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 

