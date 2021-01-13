Bel Acquires rms Connectors, Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company has acquired rms Connectors, Inc. (“rms Connectors”), from rms Company Inc., a division of Cretex Companies, Inc. rms Connectors is a highly regarded connector manufacturer with over 30 years of experience producing harsh environment circular connectors used in a variety of Military and Aerospace applications. With Bel working closely with Cretex, we were able to move from letter of intent to a definitive purchase agreement in less than two months over the holiday season. This marks Bel’s second acquisition announcement this week.



Daniel Bernstein, CEO of Bel, stated, “This acquisition perfectly complements the existing Military and Aerospace product portfolio under Bel’s Cinch Connectivity Solutions group by expanding its offering of Mil-Spec qualified connectors, including the addition of the MIL-DTL-83723 Series III connector family. The rms Connectors products, capabilities, and reputation for quality align with Cinch’s core strategy of properly positioning ourselves to support our key customers and increase revenue in the Military and Aerospace market segment.”