 

Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value(s) as at 31 December 2020

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) – December 2020 monthly report

Guernsey, 13 January 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for December. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

In December, the monthly performance of Volta was +4.3% dividend payable included, another strong performance following the announcements regarding the availability of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic. The performance was mainly driven once again by the CLO debt and equity buckets.  This brings the performance for the full year to -5.7%.  Whilst it is, of course, disappointing to have generated a negative return for the year as a whole, the recovery from the lows at the end of March has been very strong, with a gain of 41.8% in the last 9-month period.  As noted below, we anticipate a solid performance in 2021.

The monthly asset class performances** were in euro: -0.2% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +9.7% for CLO equity tranches; +5.9% for CLO Debt; +0.5% for Cash Corporate Credit deals (this bucket comprises funds that have a one-month delay in publishing their NAV); and -0.9% for ABS.

The continuing strong performance of CLO equity positions reinforces our conviction that we may be able to refinance or even reset some of our CLO equity positions in 2021.  This would reduce the average cost of debt that constitutes the embedded leverage for our CLO equity positions. As the WAS (Weighted Average Spread) of the underlying loan pools is still increasing and might continue to increase in the coming quarters thanks to repayments of existing loans, we can reasonably expect that cash flows from our CLO equity positions will increase through 2021.

In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 19% of the US loans prepaid, reducing occurrences of default and allowing CLO managers to reinvest in loans at discount or in new loans with higher spreads. We expect loan prepayments to be higher still in 2021, near 25% for the US and 20% in Europe. This will further improve the performance of our CLO equity positions.

Turning to default rates, December marked the second successive month in which the trailing 12-month default rate declined in the US. Our view continues to be that the COVID pandemic will continue to generate defaults in both the US and the European loan markets, probably for a few years, but at a manageable pace.

