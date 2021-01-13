Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 508,000 stock options outstanding. This stock option grant is subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (TSXV: IGP) (the “Company”) announces that it has granted to directors and officers of the Company stock options (the “Options”) exercisable to acquire up to a total of 326,000 common shares of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.26 per share. The Options vested on grant and will expire on June 30, 2023.

About Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.

The Company is an agricultural company that seeks to provide investors returns through the cultivation and processing of North American ginseng in Ontario and the marketing of its roots primarily to Asia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Stephen McCoach”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements, including statements with respect to future purchases of common shares by the Company. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligations to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.