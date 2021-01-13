 

Voltalia SA Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2020 

13.01.2021, 18:00   

Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2020 
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) 

Date  Total number of shares in the capital   Number of theoretical voting rights  Number of exercisable voting rights 
12/31/2020  95,346,862  131,031,390 130,867,694 

Next on the agenda: Q4 2020 revenues on January 26, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr  .  T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment


