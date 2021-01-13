 

Xylem to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 4, 2021

13.01.2021, 18:16  |  14   |   |   

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2020 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 4, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (973) 935-2945 (ID# 6283413) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from February 4, 2021, 12:00p.m. (ET) until March 5, 2021 at 11:59p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (ID # 6283413).

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

