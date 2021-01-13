Xylem to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 4, 2021

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2020 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 4, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (973) 935-2945 (ID# 6283413) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.