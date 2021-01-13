 

FOX News Channel Names Peter Doocy White House Correspondent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 18:29  |  26   |   |   

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Peter Doocy as a White House correspondent, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. In this position, Mr. Doocy will begin his new role covering incoming President Joe Biden’s administration on Inauguration Day, January 20th. Mr. Doocy will report alongside FNC’s Kristin Fisher, who will also continue in her role as White House correspondent for the network.

In making the announcement, Mr. Wallace stated, “Peter’s affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication to advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle. We look forward to adding him to our White House team, alongside Kristin Fisher, both of whom we are confident will provide our viewers with informative insights from President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.”

During the 2020 election cycle, Mr. Doocy covered President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential campaign since the onset of his candidacy in April 2019. Throughout his coverage of the former Vice President, Mr. Doocy’s signature ability to elicit a response yielded several viral and newsworthy moments on the campaign trail. Most recently, he contributed to coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election and the ongoing developments of the incoming Biden administration.

Prior to covering the Biden campaign, he reported on the 2020 Democratic presidential field and secured several interviews with then-candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Mayor Pete Buttigeig, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), among others. Mr. Doocy also interviewed President Donald Trump during the Iowa caucuses in January 2020. Since joining the network in 2009, he has contributed to every midterm and presidential election, conducted interviews with leading lawmakers as well as provided coverage of breaking news events across the country. Notably, in 2014, he secured the first television interview with Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who claimed to have fired the shots that killed terrorist leader Usama bin Laden. The interview was made into a documentary, entitled The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden, which aired on FNC. He received his B.A. in political science from Villanova University.

In her role as White House correspondent, Ms. Fisher covers the top stories out of the White House across FNC’s daytime and primetime programming. Most recently, she provided nonstop coverage of President Donald Trump’s administration, attended daily press briefings, contributed to the network’s coverage of the 2020 election and reported live on the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Ms. Fisher traveled with Vice President Mike Pence on his trip to Eastern Europe, which included stops in Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro. During the trip, she secured an exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence to discuss the plan for economic growth and tax reform. Ms. Fisher has also reported from both Warsaw, Poland and the G20 Summit in Germany. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election where she reported from the floor of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. Prior to joining FNC in 2015, she was a freelance correspondent for ABC News/NewsOne and spent four years reporting for WUSA-TV (CBS) in Washington. She received her B.A. in communication from Boston University.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News Channel Names Peter Doocy White House Correspondent FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Peter Doocy as a White House correspondent, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. In this position, Mr. Doocy will begin his new role covering incoming President Joe Biden’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Jason Klarman Named President of FOX Nation
11.01.21
FOX News Channel to Launch New Daytime Programming Lineup
09.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 01/21
02.01.21
Die Tops und Flops 2020 im Nasdaq 100
22.12.20
FOX News Digital Scores Best November in Its History
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20
16.12.20
FOX News Channel Smashes Records With Highest-Rated Year in Cable News History Across Total Day and Primetime Viewership
16.12.20
FOX Business Network Delivers Highest-Rated Year in Network History Across Business Day and Total Day Viewers
16.12.20
FOX News Media Signs Laura Ingraham to New Multi-Year Deal
15.12.20
FOX News International to Launch in Chile, Panama and Portugal Beginning December 17th