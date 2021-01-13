Buy side : 12,065 shares for a total of 188,502.50 € (232 transactions),

Sell side : 13,684 shares for a total of 216,164.30 € (225 transactions).

As a reminder, as of June 30th, 2020, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

8,678 shares,

63,784.19 euros in cash.

Next announcement:

January 26th, 2021 – First Half 2021 Sales

Reuters code : LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code : LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

