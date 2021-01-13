 

La Française de l'Énergie Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

13.01.2021, 18:34  |  26   |   |   

Regulatory News:

La Française de l’Énergie (Euronext : LFDE – ISIN : FR0013030152) (Paris:LFDE) announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by Louis Capital Markets|Midcap Partners under a liquidity contract, included the following Company common shares and cash as of December 31st 2020:

  • 7,059 shares,
  • 90,523.50 euros in cash.

During the 2nd half of 2020, the following has been negotiated:

  • Buy side : 12,065 shares for a total of 188,502.50 € (232 transactions),
  • Sell side : 13,684 shares for a total of 216,164.30 € (225 transactions).

As a reminder, as of June 30th, 2020, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 8,678 shares,
  • 63,784.19 euros in cash.

Next announcement:
January 26th, 2021 – First Half 2021 Sales

Reuters code : LFDE.PA
Bloomberg code : LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie
 La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer
 This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

