 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES NEWEST PERSONAL WEARABLE BIO-AEROSOL REAL-TIME SENSOR TO PROTECT PUBLIC DURING PANDEMIC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 18:32  |  60   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of the first of its kind personal smart sensor, optimized for detection of micro bio-aerosols and air quality. Bio-aerosols are airborne particles that are living (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that may originate from living organisms. The health effects of bio-aerosols, including infectious diseases, acute toxic effects, allergies, and cancer coupled with the threat of bioterrorism and SARS and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, have led to increased awareness on the importance of bio-aerosols.

This revolutionary product was developed and is manufactured by Israeli hi-tech startup, Canario LTD and is exclusively marketed in North America by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The CANARIO sensor is a wearable, portable device that continuously monitors the air users' quality in real-time utilizing an advanced laser sensor with sophisticated embedded artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to perform automatic machine learning and self-calibration. This unique technology allows the CANARIO to detect a single particle measurement of atmospheric bacteria, molds, pollen, and other micro bio-aerosols as small as 0.3 micrometers (which is an equivalent size of about two Covid virus particles).

The compact, patent-pending CANARIO can be securely attached to the user's bag or belt or uniform and can be taken anywhere and constantly monitors dangerous micro bio-aerosol contamination in the surrounding air within about 10 feet. The Sensor connects via Bluetooth to the user-friendly CANARIO app to provide users with quality of air, bio-aerosol contamination alerts, as well as tracking user’s social distancing. In addition to monitoring the air quality, the CANARIO also includes a micro UV sensor for monitoring dangerous Ultraviolet radiation indoors and outdoors.

The app constantly records and accumulates the data providing users with Air Quality alerts around the user. Suppose the air quality and amount of potentially dangerous and infectious bio-aerosol gets above a certain recommended safe threshold, the device will vibrate while the user immediately receives an alert into the user's smartphone. 

Seite 1 von 5
Kronos Advanced Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES NEWEST PERSONAL WEARABLE BIO-AEROSOL REAL-TIME SENSOR TO PROTECT PUBLIC DURING PANDEMIC LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Focus Graphite Announces That The Company is Unaware of Any Material Change in Its Business
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
TAAT Menthol is the First TAAT Variety to be Sold Out and Reordered by Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES CUSTOM AIR FILTERS FOR BITCOIN AND BLOCKCHAIN RELATED MINING FARMS.
31.12.20
Kronos Advanced Technologies Will Begin Selling US-Made FDA/NIOSH Approved PPE Next Week
15.12.20
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC APPLIES TO UPLIST TO THE OTC MARKET'S QUALITY BOARD