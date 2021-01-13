KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES NEWEST PERSONAL WEARABLE BIO-AEROSOL REAL-TIME SENSOR TO PROTECT PUBLIC DURING PANDEMIC

This revolutionary product was developed and is manufactured by Israeli hi-tech startup, Canario LTD and is exclusively marketed in North America by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of the first of its kind personal smart sensor, optimized for detection of micro bio-aerosols and air quality. Bio-aerosols are airborne particles that are living (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that may originate from living organisms. The health effects of bio-aerosols, including infectious diseases, acute toxic effects, allergies, and cancer coupled with the threat of bioterrorism and SARS and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, have led to increased awareness on the importance of bio-aerosols.

The CANARIO sensor is a wearable, portable device that continuously monitors the air users' quality in real-time utilizing an advanced laser sensor with sophisticated embedded artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to perform automatic machine learning and self-calibration. This unique technology allows the CANARIO to detect a single particle measurement of atmospheric bacteria, molds, pollen, and other micro bio-aerosols as small as 0.3 micrometers (which is an equivalent size of about two Covid virus particles).

The compact, patent-pending CANARIO can be securely attached to the user's bag or belt or uniform and can be taken anywhere and constantly monitors dangerous micro bio-aerosol contamination in the surrounding air within about 10 feet. The Sensor connects via Bluetooth to the user-friendly CANARIO app to provide users with quality of air, bio-aerosol contamination alerts, as well as tracking user’s social distancing. In addition to monitoring the air quality, the CANARIO also includes a micro UV sensor for monitoring dangerous Ultraviolet radiation indoors and outdoors.

The app constantly records and accumulates the data providing users with Air Quality alerts around the user. Suppose the air quality and amount of potentially dangerous and infectious bio-aerosol gets above a certain recommended safe threshold, the device will vibrate while the user immediately receives an alert into the user's smartphone.