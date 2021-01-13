 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
13.01.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): £2.987
Volume(s): 105
 
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

105

£2.987

£313.64
e) Date of the transaction 11 January 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

