Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on February 10, 2021 after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Date: February 10, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET

Live Dial in: Domestic (844) 828-0524 | International +1 (647) 689-5146

Participant Passcode: 5175667

Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:

Dial in: Domestic (800) 585-8367 | International + 1 (416) 621-4642

Passcode: 5175667

The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

