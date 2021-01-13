 

Kraft Mac & Cheese Developing and Testing Its First Recyclable Fiber-Based Microwavable Cup

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 19:00  |  49   |   |   

Kraft Mac & Cheese, a beloved staple on American tables for over 80 years, today announced it is developing and testing the brand’s first-ever recyclable fiber-based microwavable cup. Upon testing completion, the brand will launch a new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety later in 2021 using the new cup and design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005678/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu The Kraft Heinz Company!
Long
Basispreis 29,54€
Hebel 11,04
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 35,26€
Hebel 10,18
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Recyclable Fiber-Based Cup (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kraft Mac & Cheese Recyclable Fiber-Based Cup (Graphic: Business Wire)

The fiber-based microwavable cup currently being trialed is microwave safe and filled with the same delicious Kraft Mac & Cheese families know and love. In addition, the innovative cup will eliminate the plastic label through new direct print technology. The intent of the design change from plastic to fiber is to reduce plastic use and to be both recyclable and compostable in industrial composting facilities. Kraft is working with outside partners to certify and incorporate the appropriate recycling labeling to help consumers know exactly what to do with the packaging after they have enjoyed their meal.

“Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we know they’re looking for more sustainable packaging options without sacrificing the convenience or taste they love from Kraft Mac & Cheese,” said Matt Carpenter, Marketing Director at Kraft Heinz. “In our journey to develop our first recyclable fiber-based microwavable Kraft Mac & Cheese cup, it was critical to partner with fans who share our passion. Their invaluable feedback is helping to create packaging solutions with both today’s consumer and future generations in mind.”

Kraft Mac & Cheese already offers consumers the taste they love with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes and this more sustainable microwavable cup is another step forward for the iconic brand. Watch for more information from Kraft on where and when the new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety, using the new cup and design currently in development, will be available later this year.

This innovation supports the Kraft Heinz Company’s journey toward responsible, sustainable practices extending to every facet of our business including a commitment that aims to make 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: The Kraft Heinz Company
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraft Mac & Cheese Developing and Testing Its First Recyclable Fiber-Based Microwavable Cup Kraft Mac & Cheese, a beloved staple on American tables for over 80 years, today announced it is developing and testing the brand’s first-ever recyclable fiber-based microwavable cup. Upon testing completion, the brand will launch a new Kraft Mac & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Oscar Mayer Launches Search for Next Class of Hotdoggers
11.01.21
Lunchables Is Covering the Cost of Groceries Plus Instacart Grocery Delivery for a Year as Part of New Rewards Program
11.01.21
3 Buffett-Aktien, die du 2021 unbedingt meiden solltest
20.12.20
2 starke Dividendenaktien für den nächsten Crash
17.12.20
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
16.12.20
Refrigerated Pickles Pioneer Claussen Celebrates 150 Years

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:27 Uhr
1.179
The Kraft Heinz Company