 

D-BOX Technologies and Audiokinetic join forces to bring the D-BOX immersive gaming experience to Wwise users

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, joins forces with Audiokinetic, Inc., the leading global provider of cross-platform audio solutions for the interactive media and gaming industries, to increase the breadth of interactive content offering the D-BOX haptic experience.

Interactive content creators will be provided with the ability to create the enhanced immersive D-BOX experience via Audiokinetic’s industry standard audio middleware solution Wwise. Developers and game studios who are constantly looking to push the boundaries of immersion within gaming and entertainment, will be able to leverage the D-BOX plug-in for Wwise by mid-2021. Through haptics, D-BOX will enhance the gaming experience by bringing a level of depth never seen before. Movements and subtle vibrations will engage the body to create an unparalleled sense of immersion in any game developed using Wwise.

"The alliance between D-BOX and Audiokinetic is very natural since both of our brands are committed to enabling top-tier interactive experiences. Thanks to the audio production expertise and broad reach of Wwise, we are able to fulfill our goal to provide our fans with even more immersive content by equipping content creators and studios everywhere with the tools they need.," said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX.

“Our vision for Wwise from day one, has been to empower audio creators to deliver their best work— the most immersive games and experiences, cross-platform,” said Martin H. Klein, CEO of Audiokinetic. “I’m proud to say that 20 years down the line, we consistently provide the most innovative audio technology on the market, and this certainly is in part due to collaborations with the very best of industry partners. Our new alliance with D-BOX is no exception and it is perfectly in alignment with our commitment to our community.”

This new partnership marks an important milestone in D-Box's commitment to the world of home entertainment. The gaming and streaming gear market is estimated at over $36 billion by Jon Peddie Research.

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

ABOUT AUDIOKINETIC
Audiokinetic sets new standards in audio production for interactive media and games. The company’s middleware solutions, including the award-winning Wwise and SoundSeed, empower sound designers and audio programmers with a cost effective, comprehensive authoring tool and audio engine for creating innovative interactive experiences. Audiokinetic is headquartered in Montréal, QC, Canada, has subsidiaries in Tokyo, Japan, and Shanghai, China, as well as Product Experts in Europe. www.audiokinetic.com

