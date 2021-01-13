Bryn Mawr Trust Launches Career Conversations Webcast Series for Professional Women

"BMT has been a wonderful partner in this venture," said POWER President Lindsay Johnston. "Strategic partnerships are a valuable tool for nonprofits. In BMT, we've found a partner that understands our objectives. Having common goals, as we do, allows us to leverage our resources and have a greater impact more effectively."

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust ( BMT ), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), today announced Career Conversations, a webcast series that features women in senior leadership roles sharing career insights and their professional journeys. The series is a collaborative effort by BMT and Greater Philadelphia-based nonprofit POWER of Professional Women (POWER).

"We are thrilled to be working with POWER of Professional Women," said Linda Sanchez, Chief Human Resources Officer for BMT. "We believe in a diverse and inclusive environment at BMT. Career Conversations is an opportunity to extend our employee culture beyond our walls to include opinions and experiences of professional women from other organizations for many to enjoy."

The next Career Conversations webcast, set for January 28, will feature Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy for the Philadelphia Eagles. Catherine is one of only a handful of women executives in the NFL. Attendees will learn how Catherine navigated her career path in the sports and entertainment industry. She will also share her key learnings along the way to survive and thrive as a leader in her industry. The interviewer will be Amy Rosario, Director of Operational Human Resources for Day & Zimmermann.

The format of Career Conversations is unique in that both the interviewee and interviewer change with each webcast. "The interviewers are professional women whom we consider emerging leaders," said Johnston. "It's an important programmatic detail because it speaks directly to our focus on accelerating our next generation of leaders."

Anyone interested in attending the January 28 Career Conversations webcast may visit BMT’s Facebook page to register.

The POWER of Professional Women, a nonprofit 501(c)6, (POWER), is a Greater Philadelphia-based forum that builds up and puts to work its collective power to promote professionalism, interests, career development, leadership skills, and community involvement. POWER is open to all professional women and men — those just entering the workforce to seasoned veterans.