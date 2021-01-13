Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2020, dividend and guidance for 2021

Lübeck, 13 January 2021 - Dräger hereby announces preliminary, unaudited business figures for the 2020 financial year.

Lübeck, 13 January 2021 - Dräger hereby announces preliminary, unaudited business figures for the 2020 financial year.

Due to the strong demand in the course of the corona pandemic, business development in 2020 in terms of net sales and earnings was significantly above the previous year's level. Over the year, incoming orders increased by around 35.7 percent (around 39.2 percent net of currency effects). As a result, net sales rose significantly by around 22.6 percent (around 25.8 percent net of currency effects) to around 3.41 billion euros (2019: 2.78 billion euros). Due to the high net sales volume and a higher gross profit margin, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also increased significantly. EBIT is expected to be between 385 and 395 million euros (2019: 66.6 million euros), which would correspond to an EBIT margin of between 11.3 and 11.6 percent (2019: 2.4 percent).

Net sales growth and the EBIT margin therefore exceeded the range most recently forecast by Dräger (currency-adjusted net sales growth between 14.0 and 22.0 percent and an EBIT margin between 7.0 and 11.0 percent).

Due to the corona pandemic, the demand in medical was particularly high. Net sales in the medical division rose by around 32.3 percent (around 36.1 percent net of currency effects). Net sales in the safety division were also above the previous year's level, with growth of around 6.2 percent (around 8.5 percent net of currency effects). The demand for light breathing protection (FFP masks / N95 masks) was very strong due to the pandemic.