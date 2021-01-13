 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 January 2021

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

Allied Universal Offer: Employee Representatives’ Opinion

G4S announces that it has received an opinion from the G4S European Works Council on the effects of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal Topco LLC, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of G4S.

G4S has published the opinion on its website at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers in accordance with Rule 25.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”).

For further enquiries, please contact:

G4S plc

Helen Parris                           Director of Investor Relations              +44 (0) 207 9633189

Media enquiries

Sophie McMillan                                Head of Media                        +44 (0) 759 5523483

Press office                                                                                    +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers

Citigroup Global Markers Limited

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

G4S Financial Advisers

Lazard & Co., Limited

Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers

Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers

Brunswick

Important Notices

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

