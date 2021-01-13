Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa Deutsche Anleihen gefragt - italienische Papiere kurz unter Druck Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX 72 | 1 | 0 13.01.2021, 19:41 | FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bundesanleihen sind am Mittwoch gefragt gewesen. Ein Grund war eine sich abzeichnende Regierungskrise in Italien. Italienische Staatstitel gerieten jedoch nur übergangsweise unter Druck. An anderen südeuropäischen Anleihemärkten gaben die Kurse ebenfalls nur kurz nach. Nach langem Streit über die Verwendung europäischer Finanzmittel zur Überwindung der Corona-Krise kündigte der frühere italienische Regierungschef Matteo Renzi den Rückzug zweier Minister aus der Regierung an. Damit steht die gesamte Regierungskoalition in Frage. Wie die Krise gelöst wird, ist gegenwärtig offen. Möglich sind Neuwahlen, Regierungschef Giuseppe Conte könnte aber auch ein neue Mehrheit im Parlament anstreben. Deutsche Bundesanleihen legten nach der Ankündigung Renzis deutlich zu. Der richtungweisende Terminkontrakt Euro-Bund-Future stieg um 0,44 Prozent auf 177,55 Punkte. Die Rendite der zehnjährigen Bundesanleihe betrug minus 0,53 Prozent. Deutsche Anleihen gelten unter Anlegern als Rückzugort in ungewissen Zeiten. In den Tagen zuvor hatten deutsche Anleihen dagegen eher nachgegeben. Grund war der deutliche Renditeanstieg am amerikanischen Anleihemarkt. Dieser geht zurück auf die erwartete Finanzpolitik des gewählten US-Präsidenten Joe Biden. Es werden zusätzliche Staatsausgaben erwartet, was die Wachstums- und Inflationserwartungen in den USA angefacht hat. Dementsprechend sind dort die Kapitalmarktzinsen gestiegen./bgf/he BUND Future jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







