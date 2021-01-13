Application to Set Aside Arbitral Award

Not for distribution to the U.S. news wire services, or dissemination in the United States.



HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‎Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (“Primeline” or the “Company”), announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) that its listing on the TSX-V will be transferred from Tier 2 of the TSX-V to the NEX Board on January 15, 2021 due to the length of time trading in the Company’s shares on the TSX-V has been suspended. Trading on the TSX-V was suspended because of the previously announced cease trade order issued against Primeline by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 4, 2020 (the “CTO”). The CTO remains in force, and trading in Primeline’s shares on the NEX Board will remain suspended.

The CTO was issued because of Primeline’s inability to file its interim financial report for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the related ‎management’s discussion and analysis (the “Interim Filings”) by the applicable deadline. A copy of the CTO can be reviewed on the British Columbia Securities ‎Commission’s website.‎