Application to Set Aside Arbitral Award
Not for distribution to the U.S. news wire services, or dissemination in the United States.
HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (“Primeline” or the “Company”), announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) that its listing on the TSX-V will be transferred from Tier 2 of the TSX-V to the NEX Board on January 15, 2021 due to the length of time trading in the Company’s shares on the TSX-V has been suspended. Trading on the TSX-V was suspended because of the previously announced cease trade order issued against Primeline by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 4, 2020 (the “CTO”). The CTO remains in force, and trading in Primeline’s shares on the NEX Board will remain suspended.
The CTO was issued because of Primeline’s inability to file its interim financial report for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the related management’s discussion and analysis (the “Interim Filings”) by the applicable deadline. A copy of the CTO can be reviewed on the British Columbia Securities Commission’s website.
Primeline anticipates that it will be unable to complete and file: (i) the Interim Filings; (ii) its annual financial statements for the Company’s fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and related management’s discussion and analysis, and its reserves data under National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities for the Company’s fiscal year ended March 31, 2020; and (iii) its interim financial report for the six months ended September 30, 2020, until the syndicate of banks which provided financing for Primeline’s share of the development costs for the LS 36-1 Gas Field (the “Syndicate”) confirm how they wish to proceed with respect to enforcement of their security interest over Primeline’s interest in the LS 36-1 Gas Field.
As previously announced on June 15, 2020, the award (“the Award”) in the arbitration by the Company against China National Offshore Oil Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (together “CNOOC”), upheld counterclaims made by CNOOC for amounts of approximately $US30 million plus interest. While Petroleum Contract 25-34 remains in force following the Award, Primeline is unable to pay the amounts due under the Award and is in default under its credit facility with the Syndicate. Primeline is unable to service the debt to the Syndicate as all cash flow from the gas field, which is significantly reduced in any event as a result of natural depletion of the field, is retained by CNOOC and set off of against amounts due under the Award. As a result, Primeline is unable to remedy the default under the credit facility and is therefore insolvent. However, although Primeline is in communication with and co-operating fully with the Syndicate with regard to the current position, the Syndicate has yet to determine how they wish to proceed with regard to enforcement of their security interests.
0 Kommentare