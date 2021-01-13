 

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Announces 2021 Advisory Council Members

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and four reappointments.

Deborah Welchel, a senior development director (Texas) of Volunteers of America National Services, a subsidiary of Volunteers of America (VOA), has been named to a two-year term on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Affordable Housing Advisory Council. (Photo: Business Wire)

New members:

  • Dr. Calvin R. King Sr., Arkansas
  • Ms. Deborah Welchel, Texas

Reappointments:

  • Mr. Samuel Sanders, Louisiana
  • Ms. Michelle DenBleyker, New Mexico (Previously represented Texas)
  • Mr. Matt Hull, Texas
  • Mr. Tim Pierce, Texas

The Advisory Council is comprised of 13 representatives from state, community and nonprofit organizations in a five-state District who are appointed by the FHLB Dallas Board of Directors (Board) and advise the Board on affordable housing and economic development issues.

“The Advisory Council consists of experienced affordable housing and economic development executives who fulfill a key role in guiding the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas on its community investment offerings in our five-state District,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas.

Since the inception of FHLB Dallas’ Affordable Housing Program (AHP) in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $324 million through AHP and Homeownership Set-Aside Programs assisting nearly 56,500 households.

The newly elected members:

  • Dr. Calvin R. King Sr., of Brinkley, Arkansas. Dr King is the founder, president and CEO of the Arkansas Land and Farm Development Corp. The nonprofit, community development organization in Fargo, Arkansas, directs community education, economic development, housing and farm program support services. It has assisted farmers in retaining land ownership, developed housing and created small rural business opportunities. It worked with African-American farmers to introduce the production of alternative crops to enhance the economic sustainability for minority farmers and affordable housing development in low-income rural communities. The organization is active in 42 counties. Dr. King has received numerous state and national recognitions for his work with African-American farmers and other small landowners with limited resources. In 1990, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation recognized Dr. King's work by bestowing a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, the Genius Award, recognizing Dr. King as an individual who has fostered lasting human condition improvements.
  • Ms. Deborah Welchel, of Lago Vista, Texas, is a senior development director (Texas) of Volunteers of America National Services, a subsidiary of Volunteers of America (VOA). The organization’s mission is to advance, support, promote and administer health, housing and supportive services. VOA has more than 500 properties nationwide (22,000 units). Ms. Welchel is responsible for development, acquisition or preservation of affordable housing utilizing federal, state, local and private funding sources that include Low Income Housing Tax Credits in Texas. She has been working in the affordable housing and the community development field in Texas since 1995 when she started working at the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs as a credit underwriting manager. She has also worked in various roles for The Siegel Group; Edgewater Group Companies; National Development Council and Mayfair Management Group.

The following board members were reappointed:

