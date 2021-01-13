 

Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan in Connection With Europcar Mobility Group’s Financial Restructuring Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 21:29  |  52   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the “Company”) filed an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on 12 January 2021 under number D.20-0448-A01.

Europcar Mobility Group also announces that, on 12 January 2021, the AMF granted visa number 21-011 to the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) made available to the public in connection with:

  • the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) of a maximum of 1,105,264,000 new shares issued as part of a capital increase with waiver of the shareholders’ preferential subscription rights in favor of the Noteholders having undertaken to subscribe during the open period in accordance with the Lock-Up Agreement (or any assignee of such subscription rights) and of the Guarantor Noteholders, of a maximum gross amount, including issue premium, of EUR 210,000,160, at a unit price of EUR 0.19, to be subscribed for in cash (the “Reserved Capital Increase #1”);
  • the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum of 2,992,311,000 new shares issued as part of a capital increase with waiver of the shareholders’ preferential subscription right in favor of the Noteholders, in proportion to their Notes, on the Reference Date, for a maximum gross amount, including issue premium, of EUR 1,137,078,180, at a unit price of EUR 0.38, to be subscribed by way of set-off against the amount of liquid and due debts held by the Noteholders, on the Reference Date (the “Reserved Capital Increase #2”);
  • the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum of 139,208,000 new shares issued as part of a capital increase with waiver of the shareholders’ preferential subscription right in favor of the CS Lenders, in proportion to their CS Debts, on the Reference Date, for a maximum gross amount, including issue premium, of EUR 52,899,040, at a unit price of EUR 0.38, to be subscribed by way of set-off against the total amount of the liquid and due CS Debts held by the CS Lenders on the Reference Date (the “Reserved Capital Increase #3”, together with the Reserved Capital Increase #1 and the Reserved Capital Increase #2, the “Reserved Capital Increases”);
  • the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 421,192,000 free warrants at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 per new share (without issue premium), allocated free of charge by the Company to the Guarantor Noteholders (in remuneration of their Guarantee Commitments) (the “Guarantee Warrants”) and the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 421,192,000 new shares, which may be issued upon exercise of the Guarantee Warrants;
  • the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 free warrants at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 per new share (without issue premium), allocated free of charge by the Company to the RCF Lenders, the Noteholders and the Guarantor Noteholders having effectively participated in the refinancing of the RCF (in remuneration of their effective participation in the New Senior Credit Facilities) (the “Participation Warrants”) and the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 new shares, which may be issued upon exercise of the Participation Warrants;
  • the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 free warrants at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 per new share (without issue premium), allocated free of charge by the Company to the Members of the Coordination Committee (in compensation for their time and efforts in negotiating and structuring the Financial Restructuring as well as for their overall coordination role in the context of the Financial Restructuring) (the “Coordination Warrants” and, together with the Guarantee Warrants and the Participation Warrants, the “Warrants”) and the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 new shares, which may be issued upon exercise of the Coordination Warrants, together with the previous ones, the “New Shares”,

assuming the approval of the proposed reduction in the par value of the Company’s shares, which will be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the shareholders’ meeting to be held on 20 January 2021.

Seite 1 von 7
Europcar Mobility Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Europcar Mobility Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan in Connection With Europcar Mobility Group’s Financial Restructuring Plan Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the “Company”) filed an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on 12 January 2021 under number D.20-0448-A01. Europcar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings of Europcar Mobility Group
07.01.21
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee and the Bondholders’ General Meeting
04.01.21
Information Available Concerning the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group to Be Held on January 20, 2021
23.12.20
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Large Support of Its Affected Financial Creditors as of December 18, 2020
14.12.20
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle entered into with some of its creditors on November 25th, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group announces the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
28
Europcar Mobility Group