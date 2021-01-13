Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan in Connection With Europcar Mobility Group’s Financial Restructuring Plan

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the “Company”) filed an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on 12 January 2021 under number D.20-0448-A01.

Europcar Mobility Group also announces that, on 12 January 2021, the AMF granted visa number 21-011 to the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) made available to the public in connection with: