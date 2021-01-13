Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan in Connection With Europcar Mobility Group’s Financial Restructuring Plan
Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (the “Company”) filed an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on 12 January 2021 under number D.20-0448-A01.
Europcar Mobility Group also announces that, on 12 January 2021, the AMF granted visa number 21-011 to the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) made available to the public in connection with:
- the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) of a maximum of 1,105,264,000 new shares issued as part of a capital increase with waiver of the shareholders’ preferential subscription rights in favor of the Noteholders having undertaken to subscribe during the open period in accordance with the Lock-Up Agreement (or any assignee of such subscription rights) and of the Guarantor Noteholders, of a maximum gross amount, including issue premium, of EUR 210,000,160, at a unit price of EUR 0.19, to be subscribed for in cash (the “Reserved Capital Increase #1”);
- the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum of 2,992,311,000 new shares issued as part of a capital increase with waiver of the shareholders’ preferential subscription right in favor of the Noteholders, in proportion to their Notes, on the Reference Date, for a maximum gross amount, including issue premium, of EUR 1,137,078,180, at a unit price of EUR 0.38, to be subscribed by way of set-off against the amount of liquid and due debts held by the Noteholders, on the Reference Date (the “Reserved Capital Increase #2”);
- the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum of 139,208,000 new shares issued as part of a capital increase with waiver of the shareholders’ preferential subscription right in favor of the CS Lenders, in proportion to their CS Debts, on the Reference Date, for a maximum gross amount, including issue premium, of EUR 52,899,040, at a unit price of EUR 0.38, to be subscribed by way of set-off against the total amount of the liquid and due CS Debts held by the CS Lenders on the Reference Date (the “Reserved Capital Increase #3”, together with the Reserved Capital Increase #1 and the Reserved Capital Increase #2, the “Reserved Capital Increases”);
- the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 421,192,000 free warrants at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 per new share (without issue premium), allocated free of charge by the Company to the Guarantor Noteholders (in remuneration of their Guarantee Commitments) (the “Guarantee Warrants”) and the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 421,192,000 new shares, which may be issued upon exercise of the Guarantee Warrants;
- the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 free warrants at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 per new share (without issue premium), allocated free of charge by the Company to the RCF Lenders, the Noteholders and the Guarantor Noteholders having effectively participated in the refinancing of the RCF (in remuneration of their effective participation in the New Senior Credit Facilities) (the “Participation Warrants”) and the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 new shares, which may be issued upon exercise of the Participation Warrants;
- the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 free warrants at an exercise price of EUR 0.01 per new share (without issue premium), allocated free of charge by the Company to the Members of the Coordination Committee (in compensation for their time and efforts in negotiating and structuring the Financial Restructuring as well as for their overall coordination role in the context of the Financial Restructuring) (the “Coordination Warrants” and, together with the Guarantee Warrants and the Participation Warrants, the “Warrants”) and the admission on Euronext Paris of a maximum number of 78,974,000 new shares, which may be issued upon exercise of the Coordination Warrants, together with the previous ones, the “New Shares”,
assuming the approval of the proposed reduction in the par value of the Company’s shares, which will be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the shareholders’ meeting to be held on 20 January 2021.
