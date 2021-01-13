Olay Supports STEM Education Across The Country With Science Kits Created For Blended and Virtual Learning

Today, the brand takes a step toward closing the STEM gap by helping schools intervene at a critical moment when girls’ STEM interests need to be fed in order to avoid what is known in tech as the “middle school cliff” -- where girls, who were previously neck-in-neck with boys in academic performance in science, begin to lose interest at a rapid rate.

In September, Olay announced a 10-year commitment to double the number of women and triple the number of women of color in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers by 2030. Women hold only 24% of these roles, a figure that represents the STEM gap.

“We know that teachers play a huge role in inspiring and encouraging their students to pursue STEM,” said Lindsey Morahan, Olay North America Communications Director. “As a brand, we wanted to do something to reach young girls and boys in the classroom, at a critical time in their lives when that passion for science and technology either expands or declines. We’re hoping this program, and our overall STEM brand ambition, encourages that love of STEM to grow, especially in young girls.”

Olay solicited feedback from teachers to understand what hurdles they are currently facing as STEM educators, as about half of the country’s students are learning remotely. Science education has been particularly affected by lack of access to labs and the equipment in them.

In response, Olay scientists have created science-lessons-in-a-box that will help teachers keep science alive in their classrooms (both physical and virtual) through demonstrations, experiments, lab equipment designed for virtual learning, and messages of encouragement from real women who work in STEM fields.

Those same Olay scientists penned notes to students that are included in the science kits, and include encouraging quotes like the one below from Tori Moore, a Cosmetic Chemist at P&G.

“If you didn’t know - STEM is for everyone, and to be quite honest, a lot of FUN! New technologies are being invented every day and we need students just like you to pursue STEM studies to fuel future innovations. The world needs your creativity, passion, thought process and intellect. Let nothing deter you from accomplishing your goals and dreams.”

From now until January 15, anyone can nominate a teacher, home-schooling parent or themselves for a chance to win one of these kits in Olay’s #FaceTheSTEMGap sweepstakes, with nearly half of the kits arriving as a special drone delivery in select cities across the country.