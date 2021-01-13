 

Alert Logic Appoints John Post as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 22:00  |  50   |   |   

Cybersecurity Leader to Accelerate Company's Managed Detection and Response Market Growth

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced that John Post has been named Chief Executive Officer. Post's role as Alert Logic CFO will be assumed by current Vice President of Finance, Jon Sachs. Former CEO Bob Lyons is departing to pursue new opportunities.

Alert Logic logo (PRNewsfoto/Alert Logic)

Prior to joining Alert Logic as CFO in 2020, Post held the role of CFO and subsequently General Manager of Webroot and most recently COO of Carbonite, following Carbonite's acquisition of Webroot in 2019. In those capacities, he was an integral part of growing Webroot's business to $240M+ in revenue, enhancing its financial profile and leading the organization through two acquisition-related integrations.

"With its proven global managed detection and response leadership position and John's track record of leading and scaling SaaS companies in the cybersecurity industry, Alert Logic is poised to be the de facto standard for organizations seeking an MDR provider," said Michael Donovan, General Partner of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Alert Logic's majority shareholder.

The MDR market is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, with 50% of organizations anticipated to be using MDR services by 2025. Alert Logic has been recognized by leading research firms for its unique strengths in protecting cloud environments, automation, and customer intimacy.

"Alert Logic has a strong team, an industry-leading MDR platform, and exceptional traction in the MDR market," said John Post. "As CEO, I look forward to driving continued global expansion and delivering the most effective, affordable, and scalable solution for reducing the likelihood and impact of cybersecurity attacks."

Alert Logic recently announced its automated response solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. The embedded Alert Logic MDR SOAR capabilities delivered through customized and pre-built playbooks ensure security teams have confidence and control in how response actions protect their organizations. The same capabilities to support other cloud platforms and on-premises environments will be delivered in 2021.

About Alert Logic
Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – our knowledge is your advantage.

Alert Logic is a registered trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.

Alert Logic MDR is a trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.
All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.

For Alert Logic Inquiries:
Christine Blake
Public Relations
W2 Communications
703-877-8114
Christine@w2comm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882591/Alert_Logic_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alert Logic Appoints John Post as Chief Executive Officer Cybersecurity Leader to Accelerate Company's Managed Detection and Response Market Growth HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alert Logic today announced that John Post has been named Chief Executive Officer. Post's role as Alert Logic CFO will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments