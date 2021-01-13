 

FLEETCOR and TravelCenters of America Renew Comdata Payment Acceptance Agreement

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced it has renewed an agreement under which TravelCenters of America Inc. (“TA”) will continue accepting FLEETCOR’s Comdata fleet card at its TA, TA Express and Petro branded travel centers. Under the terms of the extension, TA, TA Express and Petro travel centers also will begin accepting FLEETCOR’s Fuelman and FleetWide fuel cards.

“We are delighted to have agreed to an early renewal of our Comdata trucking card acceptance agreement with TA,” said FLEETCOR CEO Ron Clarke. “This extension dramatically improves our relationship and positions us to grow volume together over the midterm.”

“Adding Fuelman and FleetWide card acceptance at TA, TA Express and Petro branded travel centers nationwide enhances the convenience of those programs,” said Alexey Gavrilenya, Group President of North America Fuel at FLEETCOR. Fuelman and FleetWide cards will be accepted at TA, TA Express and Petro travel centers beginning later this quarter.

TA is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the US with more than 270 travel centers in the US and Canada.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

