Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Aldeyra also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the amount of shares of common stock sold in the offering, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Aldeyra, with net proceeds to be used for the continued development of Aldeyra's lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Aldeyra pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
