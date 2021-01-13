Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Aldeyra also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the amount of shares of common stock sold in the offering, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Aldeyra, with net proceeds to be used for the continued development of Aldeyra's lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.