Fibocom stellt als erster Anbieter technische Muster des 5G-Moduls auf Basis der MediaTek-Chipsatz-Plattform bereit

Fibocom releases its latest 5G module FG360 during the CES 2021 event. The module supports 5G Sub-6GHz 2CC Carrier Aggregation 200MHz frequency and 5G + WiFi-6 connectivity to provide a high-speed and low-latency 5G network experience. Engineering samples of the module will be available in January. Fibocom will be the first in the industry to provide engineering samples of 5G modules based on the MediaTek chipset platform. (Photo: Business Wire)