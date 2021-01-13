 

BDC EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Management of Belden, Inc. – BDC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Belden, Inc. (NYSE: BDC) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 12, 2020, Belden learned that a breach of its computer system had occurred, involving “a sophisticated attack by a party outside the company.” The attack involved the access and possible theft of personally identifying information, including unauthorized access to files on Belden’s servers (the “Data Breach”). These servers contained files that in turn contained information about current and former employees and their beneficiaries and dependents.

On November 24, 2020, Belden issued a “Notice of Data Incident,” in which Belden disclosed the Data Breach.

