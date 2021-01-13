Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Present at Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small & Microcap Virtual Investor Conference

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala, will present at the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Noble conference portal at nobleconference.com. A recording of the presentation may also be accessed the following day by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.