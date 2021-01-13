 

Evoke Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in a “firm commitment” underwritten public offering. Evoke also expects to grant to the underwriter for the offering a 45-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Evoke. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Evoke intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding commercialization activities, research and development activities, clinical trial expenditures, and possible acquisition of new technologies or products.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-251614) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd, Attention: Syndicate Department, 521 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10175, by telephone at (212) 953-4917 or by email at syndicate@laidlawltd.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

