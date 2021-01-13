 

Progenity Provides Financial Guidance for Full-year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 22:05  |  55   |   |   

Total 2021 revenue expected to grow by up to 30%1, reaching a range of $130 to $145 million

Core molecular testing2 volume expected to grow by up to 16%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today provided 2021 full-year financial guidance.

“The year 2020 proved to be a transitional period for Progenity, especially in light of the adverse impact to revenue and volume due to transient revenue cycle changes in the second half of the year. We expect that we will return to strong, sustained revenue and volume growth in 2021 led by expansion of our core product lines and additional testing capacity for SARS CoV-2 test services. We also remain on track to complete the clinical validation of our preeclampsia rule out test, Preecludia, by mid-year and to prepare for launch in the second half of the year. We’ve also made significant progress with our potentially transformative Innatal 4 technology and continued advances and partnerships negotiations relating to our GI portfolio,” said Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity. “In addition, we are committed to actively managing our SG&A costs and will maintain disciplined R&D spend throughout the year.”

Financial Guidance for 2021

Core molecular testing revenue: $115 to $125 million3
SARS CoV-2 revenue: $15 to $20 million
Total revenue: $130 to $145 million
(estimated annual growth of up to 30%1)
   
SG&A expense: $150 to $160 million
R&D expense: $50 to $55 million
   
Core molecular testing volume2: 290,000 to 310,000
SARS CoV-2 volume: 275,000 to 300,000

1 Growth of annual 2021 revenue guidance over estimated 2020 revenues ex-accruals (a reconciliation of 2020 revenue ex-accruals to its comparable GAAP figure (revenue) is not available due to the unpredictability of accruals, if any. In addition, the magnitude of any such accruals may be significant, as discussed in our periodic reports previously filed with the SEC.)

Seite 1 von 3
Progenity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progenity Provides Financial Guidance for Full-year 2021 Total 2021 revenue expected to grow by up to 30%1, reaching a range of $130 to $145 million Core molecular testing2 volume expected to grow by up to 16% SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on ...
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Progenity to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference
17.12.20
Progenity Expands Availability of COVID-19 PCR Testing Services Across United States