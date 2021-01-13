Progenity Provides Financial Guidance for Full-year 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today provided 2021 full-year financial guidance.

“The year 2020 proved to be a transitional period for Progenity, especially in light of the adverse impact to revenue and volume due to transient revenue cycle changes in the second half of the year. We expect that we will return to strong, sustained revenue and volume growth in 2021 led by expansion of our core product lines and additional testing capacity for SARS CoV-2 test services. We also remain on track to complete the clinical validation of our preeclampsia rule out test, Preecludia, by mid-year and to prepare for launch in the second half of the year. We’ve also made significant progress with our potentially transformative Innatal 4 technology and continued advances and partnerships negotiations relating to our GI portfolio,” said Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity. “In addition, we are committed to actively managing our SG&A costs and will maintain disciplined R&D spend throughout the year.”

Financial Guidance for 2021

Core molecular testing revenue: $115 to $125 million3 SARS CoV-2 revenue: $15 to $20 million Total revenue: $130 to $145 million

(estimated annual growth of up to 30%1) SG&A expense: $150 to $160 million R&D expense: $50 to $55 million Core molecular testing volume2: 290,000 to 310,000 SARS CoV-2 volume: 275,000 to 300,000

1 Growth of annual 2021 revenue guidance over estimated 2020 revenues ex-accruals (a reconciliation of 2020 revenue ex-accruals to its comparable GAAP figure (revenue) is not available due to the unpredictability of accruals, if any. In addition, the magnitude of any such accruals may be significant, as discussed in our periodic reports previously filed with the SEC.)