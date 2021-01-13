 

SJI Reflects on 2020 as a Year of Giving and Support to Local Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 22:09  |  59   |   |   

FOLSOM, NJ, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --                                                                                                 Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

                                                                                                          Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Reflects on 2020 as a Year of Giving and Support to Local Communities

FOLSOM, NJ, January 13, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) is proud to reflect on 2020 as a year of support and giving to local communities during unprecedented times marked by a global health pandemic, significant economic contraction in our State and strained resources for social services organizations. SJI and its utility companies, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, provided more than half a million dollars to local communities, including $100,000 to organizations that directly addressed the healthcare, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable populations.

Below is a snapshot of SJI’s contributions to support local communities and to help our State respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • COVID-19 Donations: SJI donated $50,000 to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, as well as $25,000 from Elizabethtown Gas to the Trinitas Health Foundation, and $25,000 from South Jersey Gas to the AtlantiCare Foundation to support COVID-19 response efforts. Elizabethtown Gas also supported FeedNJ, a campaign aimed at tackling the increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic by purchasing meals from local eateries and donating them to neighborhood soup kitchens. With a donation from South Jersey Gas, the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County provided meals to hundreds of Atlantic City families affected by the pandemic.
  • First Responder Grants: South Jersey Gas awarded nearly $40,000 in grants to first responder departments through its First Responders Grant Program supporting local fire, police and EMS departments. Purchases included combustible gas detectors, turn out gear and body armor, UV rapid sanitizers, K9 officer and associated training, and portable water tanks for fires in rural areas.
  • Low Income Support: Elizabethtown Gas continued its longtime support of several community organizations offering social services that benefit lower income individuals and families in the service area, including Northwest New Jersey Community Action Partnership (NORWESCAP), Puerto Rican Action Board (PRAB), Puerto Rican Organization for Community Education and Economic Development (PROCEED), and the Puerto Rican Association for Human Development (PRAHD). The company also sponsored events benefitting Josephine’s Place, Family Promise of Warren County, Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless, YWCA Union County, and Warren County Habitat for Humanity. South Jersey Gas’ longtime involvement in the NJ Motorsports Park Coats for Kids event evolved into a different kind of support in 2020, when the company’s grant helped fund the purchase and delivery of virtual learning equipment and supplies for needy children in 19 elementary schools, in lieu of an in person event. The South Jersey Gas Customer Outreach Team volunteered at several food distribution events in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, where they also consulted with customers on available financial assistance programs. Additionally, the Team helped organize several food and school supplies drives with the company’s community partners.
  • Education Initiatives: To assist students during an especially challenging year both mentally and financially, SJI donated in support of the education of those in need through the New Jersey Utilities Association Scholarship Program. SJI and South Jersey Gas also provided scholarships and sponsored events through Atlantic Cape Community College, Rowan University Foundation, Rowan College South Jersey of Cumberland County, Stockton University Foundation, Salem County Vo-Tech Foundation, and Junior Achievement of New Jersey. Elizabethtown Gas continued its Fueling the Future Scholarship at Union County College, which supports ten students each year who are pursuing a career in STEM. Additionally, Elizabethtown Gas provided a grant to the Foundation’s Student Emergency Fund, set up to ensure students can continue their education without roadblocks due to the pandemic. The company also supported the Sussex County Community College Foundation’s annual scholarship fundraiser.
  • Healthcare Support: SJI continued longstanding support of Virtua Health Foundation, Inspira Health Foundation, Shore Medical Center, and Jefferson Health Foundation. An Elizabethtown Gas grant was instrumental in helping the Trinitas Health Foundation surpass their Giving Tuesday goal to support the purchase of new MRI machine that will be faster, more precise, and more comfortable for patients.
  • Economic Development: To continue the advancement of our local economy, SJI, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas maintained support of several organizations committed to serving New Jersey’s small businesses, including the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey, African American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce, Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sussex County Chamber of Commerce, and Woodbridge Chamber of Commerce. SJI also partnered with several other economic development organizations such as the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, Southern New Jersey Development Council, New Jersey Alliance for Action, New Jersey Society for Environmental and Economic Development, and Atlantic County Economic Alliance.
  • Employee Giving: Through SJI’s coordinated Employee Giving Campaign, employees across our organization donated over $100,000 to support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, American Red Cross, United Negro College Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Plainfield Area Humane Society.
  • Local Youth and Sports: SJI made donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlantic City, Union County and Gloucester County, which completed much-needed renovations to its Paulsboro Clubhouse, including a conversion from oil to safe, reliable, affordable natural gas heat. Additionally, through the Game On Grant Program, $20,000 in grants were provided to local, community-centered children’s athletic programs that supported the purchase of equipment, uniforms, and field improvements. 

Looking ahead

Seite 1 von 2
South Jersey Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SJI Reflects on 2020 as a Year of Giving and Support to Local Communities FOLSOM, NJ, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -                                                                                                 Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco (609) 561-9000 ext. 4262 ddirocco@sjindustries.com             …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on ...
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
SJI Announces Green Hydrogen Partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind