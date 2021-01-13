ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q4 2020 Earnings on February 3rd and Host Earnings Conference Call on February 4th

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its fourth quarter results at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. On Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, ANGI Homeservices and IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions regarding their respective fourth quarter results.



The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZYwQtpyHQ3eWjP4uDx ...