 

Citigroup Announces Full Redemption of Series S Preferred Stock and Partial Redemption of Series R Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $1.035 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Series S Depositary Shares representing interests in its 6.300% Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series S (ticker “C PR S”) (the “Series S Preferred Stock”).

Citigroup is also redeeming 18,600 shares out of 60,000 shares outstanding of its 6.125% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series R (the “Series R Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $465 million out of an outstanding total of $1.5 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Series R Depositary Shares representing interests in its Series R Preferred Stock.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 63,40€
Hebel 14,43
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 72,73€
Hebel 10,09
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The redemption date for the Series S Preferred Stock and related Series S Depositary Shares is February 12, 2021 (the “Series S Redemption Date”). The cash redemption price, payable on February 12, 2021 for each Series S Depositary Share, will equal $25. Holders of record on a date to be declared by Citigroup’s board of directors prior to the Series S Redemption Date, will receive the regular quarterly dividend due on February 12, 2021 in an amount that will be declared prior to the Series S Redemption Date.

The redemption date for the Series R Preferred Stock and related Series R Depositary Shares is February 16, 2021 (the “Series R Redemption Date”). The cash redemption price, payable on February 16, 2021 for each Series R Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. Holders of record on a date to be declared by Citigroup’s board of directors prior to the Series R Redemption Date, will receive the regular quarterly dividend due on February 16, 2021 in an amount that will be declared prior to the Series R Redemption Date. The Series R Depositary Shares to be redeemed will be selected by lottery in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup’s redemptions are based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the Series S Redemption Date, the Series S Depositary Shares representing the redeemed Series S Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and dividends will no longer accrue on such securities.

Dividends on the Series R Depositary Shares representing the Series R Preferred Stock that are redeemed will cease to accrue beginning on the Series R Redemption Date. Series R Depositary Shares not selected for redemption will remain outstanding after the Series R Redemption Date and will continue to accrue dividends, when declared on the outstanding Series R Preferred Stock.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”) is the paying agent for the Series S Depositary Shares and the Series R Depositary Shares. The paying agent’s address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.

For further information on the Series S Preferred Stock and the related Series S Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/FinalProspectusSupplem ...

For further information on the Series R Preferred Stock and the related Series R Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/FinalProspectusSupplem ...

Citigroup, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citigroup Announces Full Redemption of Series S Preferred Stock and Partial Redemption of Series R Preferred Stock Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $1.035 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Series S Depositary Shares representing interests in its 6.300% Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series S (ticker “C PR S”) (the “Series S Preferred Stock”). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:01 Uhr
Citi Unifies Global Wealth Management Business
11.01.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Konjunkturdaten unterziehen den rekordhohen Dax einem Stresstest
08.01.21
CitiDirect BE Earns Top Ranking in Greenwich Associates Study
08.01.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Konjunkturdaten unterziehen den rekordhohen Dax einem Stresstest
28.12.20
Citibank Announces $1.3 Billion Redemption of 2.850% Notes due February 2021 and $1.25 Billion Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due February 2021
22.12.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Citigroup, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
Citi Statement Regarding the Federal Reserve Board’s Second Round of Bank Stress Tests
17.12.20
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Citigroup Inc. Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – C
17.12.20
Citi Expands ETF Services with Support of First Actively Managed SPAC ETF
17.12.20
Citi Launches Citi Fleet Card in the UK and Europe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1
NinjaTrader Multiple Brokers - Lifetime License zu verkaufen