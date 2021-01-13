 

AvalonBay Communities Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on February 3, 2021 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on February 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results.

Live Conference Call Details
     Dial-In Number: (800) 458-4121
     Conference ID: 1919406
     Webcast: http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call
     Dial-In Number: (888) 203-1112
     Replay Passcode: 1919406
     Dates Available: February 4, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET to February 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings before the market open on February 4, 2021. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http://www.avalonbay.com/email.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

