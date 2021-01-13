Victory Capital Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $147.2 billion on December 31, 2020.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
December 31, 2020
November 30, 2020
Fixed Income
$
36,599
$
36,324
Solutions
34,041
32,695
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
26,230
25,106
U.S. Small Cap Equity
18,368
17,341
U.S. Large Cap Equity
14,230
14,070
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
13,982
13,199
Other
257
