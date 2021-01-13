 

Urban Edge Hires Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the appointment of Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development.

Ms. De Vita most recently served as an Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Simon Property Group where she directed more than $3 billion of development projects in the Premium Outlet Platform. A lifelong resident of New Jersey, Ms. De Vita was with Simon for eighteen years and worked previously as a land use attorney. She completed developments and expansions of some of the most productive retail properties in the United States including Woodbury Common in New York, Orlando Premium Outlets in Florida, and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in California.

“Danielle’s proven track record will be of great value to Urban Edge as we continue to advance our redevelopment strategy,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome Danielle to our team where she will lead the execution of our redevelopment pipeline including projects at Bergen Town Center in Paramus, NJ, Yonkers Gateway Center in Yonkers, NY and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY.”

The company is also pleased to report that fourth quarter 2020 rent collections have increased to 92% of billed rents and recoveries, up from 87% in third quarter and 80% in the second quarter.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.



Urban Edge Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urban Edge Hires Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the appointment of Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development. Ms. De Vita most recently served as an Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Simon Property Group where she directed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined ...
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Urban Edge Properties Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date
04.01.21
Urban Edge Properties Acquires Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY