Urban Edge Hires Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today the appointment of Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development.

Ms. De Vita most recently served as an Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Simon Property Group where she directed more than $3 billion of development projects in the Premium Outlet Platform. A lifelong resident of New Jersey, Ms. De Vita was with Simon for eighteen years and worked previously as a land use attorney. She completed developments and expansions of some of the most productive retail properties in the United States including Woodbury Common in New York, Orlando Premium Outlets in Florida, and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in California.

“Danielle’s proven track record will be of great value to Urban Edge as we continue to advance our redevelopment strategy,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome Danielle to our team where she will lead the execution of our redevelopment pipeline including projects at Bergen Town Center in Paramus, NJ, Yonkers Gateway Center in Yonkers, NY and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY.”

The company is also pleased to report that fourth quarter 2020 rent collections have increased to 92% of billed rents and recoveries, up from 87% in third quarter and 80% in the second quarter.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

